SALISBURY — The annual spring Town Meeting will be held tonight at Salisbury Elementary School.
A Special Town Meeting will start the evening off at 7 p.m. and includes a request from Town Manager Neil Harrington for $50,000 to help pay for the town's cost to deliver 150,000 to 175,000 cubic yards of sand from the Piscataqua River in Maine to offshore of Salisbury Beach for sand replenishment.
A request for $40,000 to purchase and equip a command vehicle for the Fire Department is also on the Special Town Meeting warrant, as well as a request for $65,000 to purchase and install a new packer on the rear of the town's trash truck.
The regular Town Meeting is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. and will include consideration of the town's $30.6 million annual operating budget.
A request for $5.1 million to pay for the Ring's Island resiliency project will also be included along with a citizen petition to double the cost of parking fines in town from $25 to $50.
The Salisbury Community Television and Media Center has put together a pair of special Town Meeting pages with links to all relevant media per warrant article that can be found on its homepage at; www.sctvmc.org/.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.