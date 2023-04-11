SALISBURY — Close to 500 people, from the most competitive of runners to families just looking to get outside on a beautiful day, took part in the annual Tortoise and the Hare Trail Races, according to organizers. The Parks and Recreation Commission hosted the 12th annual event Saturday at Lions Park with three races – the 10K race, the 5K race and the milelong Color Run.
The 10K saw 139 participants while the 5K drew a whopping 190 runners. There were 135 people who took part in the Color Run.
Selectman and Parks and Recreation Commission member Ronalee Ray-Parrott said the races are beyond anything she could have ever dreamed of when she first organized the event.
“We had just 70 runners in year one. We even only had 40 runners one year. and when we finally hit a hundred, we jumped for joy, about five or six years ago, and it’s went up to 120 and stayed there for a couple years,” Ray-Parrott said. “Last year, it went to 220, and I was beyond thrilled this year to have close to 500.”
Parks and Recreation Administrator Jennifer Roketenetz explained what they did differently this year.
“This year, what we did was we rerouted the Color Run because what we learned was that the 5K and the 10K had more serious runners. Those are timed events and the Color Run is not,” Roketenetz said.
“So you would have kids going through the timed finish line, celebrating and taking photos, and then you would have a 10K runner that’s really looking to get the best time,” she added. “It was fine but we broke off the finish lines for those races so that those that were looking to make a good time could, and the Color Run people could come through and celebrate the way that they wanted to.”
Roketenetz said the youngest participant was 2, while the oldest participants at 78 were her mother-in-law, Sandra Roketenetz, and her friend Fran Laplante. She spoke about the importance of making the race inclusive.
“Just ensuring that everybody that wants to participate, all the abilities, all the ages, all the needs, they have the very best race,” Roketenetz said. “This is my third Tortoise and Hare race that I’ve co-organized and I think we get better every year at making that happen.”
Ray-Parrott said she was grateful to everyone who made sure the event went off without a hitch, particularly Ashley Steeves and her women-owned sports production company, High5EM.
“I was so incredibly nervous with these numbers, and our volunteers really made that happen,” Ray-Parrott said.
Roketenetz echoed Ray-Parrott’s sentiment of appreciation and thanked sponsors and members of the community, including people at the Senior Center, the Department of Public Works, the Fire Department and Triton Community Service.
“I am so grateful to the many ‘hands’ that worked to together to ensure the success of this race,” Roketenetz said.
Mike Bernier and his disc jockey company, Evolvement Music, provided entertainment.
“I don’t know that we could find somebody better than him and his crew to provide that service for our race,” Roketenetz said. “He’s at the start line getting everybody all pepped up, he’s cheering them on as they’re coming through the woods on their way back. So he’s a great piece of the event.”
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
