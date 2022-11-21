NEWBURYPORT — Local Boy Scouts, Mayor Sean Reardon and the 12-piece Merrimack Valley Band were on hand Saturday as The Salvation Army kicked off its annual red kettle campaign during a brief ceremony in Market Square.
In addition to music and holiday carols, guests got warm drinking coffee and hot chocolate, and nibbled on complimentary cookies.
The Salvation Army Massachusetts Division is setting out to raise more than $2.6 million through this year’s red kettle campaign to meet increasing requests for assistance.
As inflation drives the cost of living higher, millions of Americans—including many in the Newburyport area—face the growing threat of poverty and the inability to provide for themselves or their families during the holidays. The Salvation Army Massachusetts Division works every day to be a critical resource and part of the safety net for these populations in the Commonwealth. From feeding, warming shelters, emergency services, holiday/rental/utility assistance, The Salvation Army in Newburyport welcomes anyone in need of assistance, an official said in a statement.
Donations to the signature red kettles allow The Salvation Army to provide life-changing social services and other programs for thousands of people in Massachusetts each year. Not only are these important programs offered during the holiday season, but offerings extend throughout an entire calendar year to meet the increasing needs of those battling food insecurity and those who are struggling to pay bills. The stakes couldn’t be higher for those most at risk, and The Salvation Army needs support from donors and volunteers to help as many households and families as possible, according to officials.
