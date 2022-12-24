NEWBURYPORT — The Salvation Army’s Massachusetts division announced this week that the organization is issuing a final statewide urgent appeal for donations to its Red Kettle Campaign.
Charitable donations through the division’s red kettles are down by more than 23% statewide compared to last year. The division has a goal to raise $2.6 million through red kettles to serve all those in need throughout the year.
The Red Kettle Campaign is in its 132nd year and represents The Salvation Army’s largest annual fundraiser worldwide. Throughout this holiday season, The Salvation Army has helped thousands of people in need who still struggle with the adverse effects of the pandemic and poverty, according to a news release.
From distributing Thanksgiving meals and gift cards for Christmas dinner to distributing Christmas toys for children across the state, The Salvation Army says it will help those in need.
“The lifeblood of our work is the donations provided by people in all of our communities,” said Major Scott Kelly, general secretary of the Massachusetts division.
“Though the Christmas season is nearing its conclusion, I truly believe that our community will propel us to our goal for this year,” Kelly said. “We are asking people with any available resources – in any amount – to please donate at a red kettle near you and help us deliver ‘Love Beyond’ the holiday season by fulfilling our mission for people in need year-round.”
Red kettles and volunteers are present in high-traffic locations through Christmas Eve in almost every community in Massachusetts. But supporters can also easily donate online to The Salvation Army Virtual Kettle at https://salarmy.us/MassRedKettle.
“Inflation and the elevated cost of living are just the latest challenge for millions of Americans – and tens of thousands of individuals and families in Massachusetts – who face the threat of poverty every day,” said Major Everett Henry, divisional commander for The Salvation Army in Massachusetts. “The love and generosity of our neighbors has been with us and the people in need through a global pandemic, a persistent opioid crisis, an affordable housing shortage and more.”
Donations to the red kettles allow The Salvation Army to provide life-changing social services and other programs for thousands of people in Massachusetts each year, according to the organization.
Not only are these programs offered during the holiday season but also the entire year to meet the increasing needs of those battling food insecurity and those struggling to pay bills.
