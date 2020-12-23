NEWBURYPORT – With only a few days left before Christmas, the Salvation Army's annual kettle drive has not come close to reaching its desired target, leaving the Newburyport branch's leader considering ways to make up the difference.
Major Todd Hughes, who oversees the Water Street location, said as of Tuesday, the kettle drive had netted just under $20,000, far short of its goal of between $40,000 and $45,000.
"Kettle-wise we're about half way where we are supposed to be," Hughes said.
Troubling projections are being revealed in other Salvation Army branches across the state, with some seeing donations only a quarter of what was hoped, according to Heather MacFarlane, director of communications for the nonprofit's Massachusetts division.
"We knew it was going to be a harder year," MacFarlane said, adding the Massachusetts division overall is down about 50 percent.
The donation drop comes when the need among Massachusetts residents has risen dramatically since 2019. According to MacFarlane, the Salvation Army provided 3 million meals statewide in 2019. From March to November 2020 alone, the Salvation Army handed out 14 million meals across the state. Overall, need has risen 155% from the previous year, "and in some communities, it's even higher," MacFarlane said.
The time frame coincides with the start of the pandemic and both MacFarlane and Hughes pointed to the virus – which has killed more than 300,000 people in the United States – as the main reason donations are way down.
With people advised to maintain social distancing and stay at home as much as possible, the Salvation Army in Newburyport began an online kettle drive. But so far, the drive has netted $700, according to Hughes.
In addition to people having less money to donate, it has been much harder finding volunteers and part-time paid employees to stand by the red collection kettles.
Hughes said he has two people manning kettles in Newburyport for a few hours a day, one stationed outside Market Basket and the other near Shaw's. Their hours are staggered throughout the day to ensure there's at least one person accepting donations.
"We've been doing what we can with the kettles," Hughes said.
Major Walter Rivers, who leads the Haverhill Salvation Army, said donations this Christmas season is down 80 percent from previous years. It was hoped that his branch could raise up to $100,000 around the holidays but acknowledged that was not going to happen.
"We wanted to dream big. We were hoping for big things but we're thankful for any donations that come through," Rivers said.
The Haverhill Salvation Army, according to Rivers, is experiencing the same shortage of people available to stand by the kettles. The shortage has forced them to reduce the number of locations. As of Tuesday, there were three at Market Baskets around the city and three in neighboring Plaistow, New Hampshire.
"We've only had a handful of days to stand," Rivers said. "Some days we've had no one to stand except for me."
MacFarlane said finding volunteers and part-timers has been especially difficult this season due to COVID-19 concerns. Many who work for the Salvation Army during the kettle drives have pre-existing health conditions, putting them at a greater risk of becoming seriously ill or dying if they catch COVID-19.
The dearth of donations poses a risk to the health of Salvation Army programs, Hughes and MacFarlane admitted.
"It's going to put us behind what we normally budget (for programs)," Hughes said. "We were kind of thinking with the pandemic that we were going to be behind."
The budget Hughes referred to includes building maintenance expenses and money for programs and services, including meals, the Salvation Army offers throughout the coming year. Hughes did not push the panic button when speaking to a reporter Tuesday afternoon, however. Instead, he expressed confidence he would be able to make up some of the difference by applying for grants and exploring other fundraising strategies.
"It doesn't mean we're giving up," Hughes said.
MacFarlane agreed, saying there are no plans to change the Salvation Army's strategy for the few remaining days before Christmas.
"Every time that bell rings, it's a reminder that we're helping people," MacFarlane said.
Newburyport residents looking to donate to the Salvation Army online can visit online at: massachusetts.salvationarmy.org/MA/Newburyport
Staff writer Dave Rogers can be reached at drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
