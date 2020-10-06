NEWBURYPORT — The city is set to install hundreds of sand-filled "Super Sacks" along Reservation Terrace this week in the latest effort to protect the neighborhood from storm surge.
Five hundred of the heavy duty bags have been sitting in the Plum Island Beach parking lot since last week where they are being filled with sand by the city's contractor. Beginning on Wednesday, Mayor Donna Holaday said that between 300 and 350 of them will be installed along the shoreline using two excavators
"We're hoping to do two rows along Reservation Terrace and span out as close to 77th Street as we can get," said Holaday, noting the neighborhood's increasing vulnerability in recent years as storms continue to wipe away the nearby dune system.
"We're hoping that we'll see sand building up behind them over the course of the winter, and that these will get us through the season," said Holaday.
She said the city is waiting until Wednesday because the tide cycle will give a better window for putting them in place, which could take five days or longer.
In 2019, the neighbors raised about $21,000 to buy 1,200 cubic yards of dredged sand to build a sacrificial berm between their houses and the ocean. But within a few weeks, autumn storms had washed most of the sand away, leaving the neighborhood unprotected again.
She said she believes the sacks — which weigh about 700 pounds each when filled with sand — will serve as a much more effective form of protection than the city's previous dune replenishment efforts have.
But the Super Sacks are only meant to serve as a short-term solution. Down the line, Holaday and other local officials are hoping to implement a long-awaited onshore placement of Merrimack River sand along Reservation Terrace, which will serve as a long-term fix.
"We're hoping that this will be a successful project for protecting the Reservation Terrace neighborhood and the sewer system," said Holaday.
Staff writer Jack Shea covers Newburyport City Hall. He can be reached via email at jshea@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3154. Follow him on Twitter @iamjackshea.
