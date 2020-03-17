Sandwich shop offers free lunches to students

Photo by Amy SweeneyTasha Kastanko, from Newburyport, has lunch with her daughter Ruby, 5, at Port City Sandwich in Newburyport. Kastanko, a single mother whose daughter gets school lunch saw the notification on Facebook on Saturday that the local restaurant was offering lunch to any child that needs a meal during the school shutdown due to the coronavirus. “We have our challenges, so we are taking advantage of this,” Kastanko said. It was a plus that Ruby loves turkey sandwiches.