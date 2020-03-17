Sandwich shop offers free lunches to students

Among the most economically vulnerable city residents are children and parents who depend on subsidized school lunches to make it through their days. But with schools shuttered at least until April to help combat the spread of COVID-19, one local business is stepping up to make sure those who need a free lunch the most can get it, no questions asked.
On Monday, Port City Sandwich Company owners Tyke and Jamie Karopoulos began offering students a choice of four different sandwiches, and a bag of chips.
“I know the need isn’t as great here but there is still a need,” Jamie Karopoulos said.
But the need is higher than one might think in Newburyport, according Amy Sullivan, early education principal at Bresnahan Elementary School.
“There’s great economic diversity here,” Sullivan said.
A list of Bresnahan Elementary students who might benefit from free lunches was sent over by Sullivan to the shop over the weekend, according to Tyke Karopoulos.
But Tyke stressed that the offer was good for every kid.
School lunches was a lifeline of sort for Jamie Karopoulos while being raised in Malden. So when she learned that students would lose that lifeline because schools were being closed, she felt it important to do something about it.
“At certain times growing up that was my one meal of the day,” Jamie Karopoulos said.
Like every other restaurants in the stare, Port Sandwich Company is closing its doors Tuesday with only take-out and delivery options open to patrons. But while Tyke and Jamie continue feeding construction workers, office managers and anyone searching for a tasty lunch, they will also fill sandwich orders for parents who call the downtown shop each day.
Tyke said parents can call the shop each morning before 11:30 a.m. and order one of four types of sandwiches per child: peanut butter and jelly, grilled cheese, ham and cheese and turkey. Throw in a bag of chips and a bottled water and there’s lunch. All orders can be picked up at the shop or will be delivered by a fleet of volunteers who have already signed up to help. Updates will be posted daily on Facebook and Instagram.
As soon as Tyke and Jamie Karopoulos announced their idea on social media they were inundated with calls and messages and even monetary donations from those looking to help. Tyke Karopoulos said that he returned the donations because the plan was to absorb all costs. But if demand turns out to be greater than they expected, there is a chance he might take people up on their generosity.
“We just don’t know to expect,” Tyke Karopoulos said.
Sullivan said upon seeing the social media post she called Tyke Karopoulos to make sure they could sustain such a generous offer.
“I just thought it was a great example of coming together and giving back to the community,” Sullivan said.
The Port Sandwich Company is at 40R Merrimac St., Suite 102E. Call 978-358-8628 or email tykek@verizon.net.
Further student assistance during this time of crisis is being offered by Our Neighbors’ Table in both Amesbury and Newburyport, along with Newburyport Youth Services, according to Sullivan.
Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com and following him on Twitter @drogers41008.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.