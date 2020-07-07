IPSWICH — Police responded to a fight on the Fourth of July at Sandy Point State Reservation on Plum Island.
Corey Michael Nixon, 31, of 53 Plum Island Turnpike, Newbury, was arrested at 7:16 p.m. and charged with disorderly conduct, according to police records.
At the same time, Victor Raphael Ramirez, 25, of 15 Howard St., second floor, Haverhill, was charged with assault and battery and serious bodily injury as a result of assault and battery.
Newbury police assisted at the reservation, which is part of Ipswich.
Ipswich prosecutor Peter Dziadose said Tuesday the incident is still under investigation.
