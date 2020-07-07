IPSWICH — Ipswich police responded to a fight at Sandy Point State Reservation on Plum Island on the Fourth of July.
According to police records, Corey Michael Nixon, 31, of 53 Plum Island Turnpike, Newbury, was arrested Saturday at 7:16 p.m. and charged with disorderly conduct.
At the same time, Victor Raphael Ramirez, 25, of 15 Howard St., second floor, Haverhill, was arrested and charged with assault and battery and serious bodily injury as a result of assault and battery.
Newbury police assisted at the reservation, which is part of Ipswich.
Ipswich Detective Prosecutor Peter J. Dziadose said on Tuesday the incident was still under investigation.
