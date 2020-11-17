Santa Claus is coming to Merrimac

MERRIMAC — Santa Claus is coming to town Dec. 6 to meet with residents and take socially distanced photos with children and families.
For 15 years, Santa's annual visit has been hosted by Merrimac Fire Couplings at the town fire station. But as a result of the pandemic, the Santa Parade has been canceled and Merrimac Fire Couplings has partnered with several community groups to find a solution to keep the tradition alive while following the latest COVID-19 public health guidance.
The event will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the police station, 2 Jana Way. Santa's visit will be hosted by Merrimac Fire Couplings, the Merrimac Santa Committee, and the town's Police and Fire departments.
Residents are invited to drive to the police station, where they must wait in their vehicles until it is their turn to take a photo. Santa Claus will be in the background of the photos, 6 feet away from children to allow for social distancing. Christmas trees will also be in the background of the photo and will be raffled to families.
To enter the raffle or nominate a family, email the Police Department at police@merrrimacpolice.org. All raffle entries must be sent by Dec. 6. The event will be contactless to reduce the risk of COVID-19.
"We're excited to be able to offer this opportunity for the community to come and take a photo with Santa," Police Chief Eric Shears said in a press release.
"It's been a challenging year for so many people, and it will be really special to have a day of fun for children and families in town," Shears added. "A lot of hard work went into planning this event to make it possible and safe due to the pandemic, and I'd like to thank everyone who has helped out."
All participants will be required to wear a face covering in accordance with Gov. Charlie Baker's updated mask order requiring everyone to wear a mask in public as of Nov. 6.
Participants will be given a flyer at the event to direct them to a Flickr address where they would be able to access, download and print their photos.
Residents are also encouraged to write a letter to Santa Claus. Children will able to put their letters in a box at the event. Anyone who writes a letter will receive a response from Santa.
For more information, email police@merrrimacpolice.org.
