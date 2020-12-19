WEST NEWBURY — The West Newbury Fire Company announced earlier this week the route for the annual Santa’s Christmas Eve ride through town.
The fire truck carrying St. Nick leaves Central Station at 3 p.m. turning left onto Main Street; next, right onto Pleasant Street; around River Meadow Drive; back to Main Street; right onto Main Street; stop at Barberry Lane; continue on Main Street to Farm Lane; right turn onto Farm Lane and down to Rivercrest Drive; left on Rivercrest to end and turn around; head back to Main Street; left on Main Street to Crane Neck Street; turn right on Robin Road and on to Hilltop Circle; right turn onto Hilltop, around Hilltop to Woodcrest Drive; from Woodcrest back to Crane Neck Street; right on Crane Neck to Georgetown Road; left on Georgetown Road; turn onto Meeting House Hill Road to Bachelor Street then back to Maple Street; turn right onto Main Street; left on Church Street; down Church Street to Prospect Street; go up Prospect and back to Central Station.
The fire truck then departs the station, this time turning right on Main Street to Albion Lane; left up Albion Lane to Bridge Street; turn right on Bridge Street; right onto River Road onto Cortland Lane and back to Coffin Street; right onto Main Street to the Training Field; then back on Main Street to Way to the River; down Way to the River to Hanover Lane; turn around and back to Main Street; right on to Moody Lane right on Ridgeway Circle then back to Main Street; left turn onto Norino Drive; back to Main Street; right turn onto Felton Lane; left on Main Street to Garden Street; and stop at Garden Street Station. Continue on Garden to Middle Street; down Middle to Archaleas Hill; to the top and return to Middle Street; right to Stewart Street and back home to Central Station.
To keep everyone safe during the pandemic, unlike in year's past, Santa won’t be making stops to visit with children along the route. Anyone wishing to donate to the Fire Company’s annual non-perishable canned food drive can do so via drop boxes in front of Central Fire Station or inside the lobby of the Public Safety Complex, 401 Main St. Donors must don masks before entering the building and observe proper social distancing protocols while inside.
The Fire Company will also collect donations from the community on Dec. 26. To schedule a pickup, send a direct message to the Fire Company’s Facebook page or email fire@westnewburysafety.org
For more information call 978-363-1213. To find out where Santa is specifically during any part of the Christmas Eve ride follow @WestNewburyFD on Twitter.
