GROVELAND — Groveland police and fire vehicles will be escorting Santa Claus’s sleigh to the Groveland Public Safety Building on Sunday for the man in red’s annual appearance in town.
Santa’s sleigh route will begin at 11 a.m. at the Bagnall School, 253 School St., and take him downtown toward Main Street, ending at the public safety building. Residents are encouraged to line up along the sleigh route and wave to Santa.
The Groveland Fire Department is allowing Santa to use its new truck, Engine 3, as his sleigh for the festivities.
Families and children of all ages will be able to meet Santa and take pictures with him from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Every child who sits with Santa will receive a candy cane. Additionally, cookies, brownies, coffee, and hot chocolate will be available.
Residents and community members are encouraged to visit the station to take a picture with Santa and meet Groveland first responders for a festive holiday event.
