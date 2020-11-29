Santa, Mrs. Claus parade through Newburyport

NEWBURYPORT — Santa and Mrs. Claus took a different route through the city than in previous years Sunday, traveling on the back of a flatbed truck as they moved through a crowd that was more spread out than usual.
The parade, co-sponsored by the Newburyport Rotary Club and the Greater Newburyport Chamber of Commerce & Industry, began at Cashman Park, traveled to High Street, and passed through the downtown before circling back to the park.
Santa typically rides in for the annual event on a U.S. Coast Guard boat, but plans changed due to COVID-19 concerns this year.
Instead, Rotary Club President Brian Sullivan and Mayor Donna Holaday asked onlookers to spread out across the parade route, rather than gather in crowds around Market Square.
Dozens of people still lined Market Square and State Street, but the numbers would not even come close to the thousands who usually gather there for the event.
Joining Santa and Mrs. Claus for the parade, Holaday and state Rep. James Kelcourse, R-Amesbury, were also on the flatbed, waving to passers-by as holiday music played from a speaker.
Another truck in the parade carried a U.S. Coast Guard boat in tow as a tribute to the annual tradition.
A dozen or so people, not affiliated with the parade, walked around Market Square and State Street after the parade, calling on officials to declare a climate emergency.
The activists used the opportunity of people being out and about to share their message about climate change issues and how rising sea levels will affect the local community and the world.
They were dressed as ocean waves, kayakers and a polar bear. The group, affiliated with Extinction Rebellion Boston, has hosted a few other Flood Newburyport demonstrations downtown.
The activists are known as the Polar Bear Brigade and Ocean People, and dress and move in a way resembling a polar bear and ocean waves.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.