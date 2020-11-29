Santa, Mrs. Claus parade through Newburyport

RICHARD K. LODGE/Staff photoSanta Claus and Mrs. Claus wave to the crowd from their seats on a flatbed trailer during a parade Sunday through Newburyport, with the Market Square Christmas tree in the background. Mayor Donna Holaday and state Rep. James Kelcourse were also on the trailer, along with some costumed characters. The parade, co-sponsored by the Newburyport Rotary Club and Chamber of Commerce, took a long route through the city to give well wishers plenty of social distancing space. For the story, see Page 2.