WEST NEWBURY -- Even the coronavirus can’t keep Santa Claus from coming to town -- with certain safety precautions in place.
Fire Chief Michael Dywer announced this week that the West Newbury Fire Company is finalizing details for the jolly old elf’s annual Christmas Eve Ride through town. A fire truck with Santa aboard departs Central Fire Station at 3 p.m. on Dec. 24. Information on Santa’s route will be posted on the West Newbury Fire Company’s social media sites as the truck makes its way around the community; but unlike in years past, Santa won’t be making stops. Rather, to keep everyone safe during pandemic times, he will wave at anyone who turns out to greet him as drives past.
The Fire Company’s yearly collection of non-perishable canned goods is also receiving a COVID-19 update. Instead of Santa and his helpers collecting contributions during the Christmas Eve ride, people wishing to donate are asked to send a direct message to the Company’s Facebook page or email fire@westnewburysafety.org. “We are planning to make pick-ups the next three Saturdays -- Dec.12, 19, and 26,” said Dwyer.
Residents are asked to indicate which date they wish to have their donation picked up; to bag or box the items being donated; and to provide a specific location on their property for where to pick them up. Drop off areas are also located in front of Central Fire Station and inside the lobby of the Public Safety Complex, 401 Main St., the chief added.
The West Newbury Police Department is also doing its part to make the holidays a bit brighter for the less fortunate in and around the community. Police Chief Jeff Durand says his department is once again seeking donations of new, unwrapped toys for the Toys for Tots program sponsored annually by the US Marine Corps.
Founded by Marine Corps Reserve Maj. Bill Hendricks and his wife Diane in 1947, the Marine Toys for Tots Program distributes an average of 18 million toys to 7 million children annually, according to its website.
“If you reflect on your own life and recall what it meant to receive a toy at Christmas, you cannot help but realize the positive impact that a new toy had... It’s painful to think about the impact a Christmas without a toy has on a child and how adversely it impacts his or her self-esteem and future,” the website states, urging all Americans to “get involved and make a difference” in a child’s life.
Residents can drop toys in the lobby of the Public Safety Complex through Dec. 15. Anyone donating toys or non-perishable food must don masks before entering the building and observe proper social distancing protocols while inside. For more information call 978-363-1213.
