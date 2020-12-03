SALISBURY - As the calendar continues creeping towards Christmas, Santa Claus has checked his list twice and penciled in Friday, Dec. 18, for his annual tour of Salisbury.
The man in red will be riding inside a Salisbury Fire Department engine starting at 4:30 p.m. and will be heading northbound.
"We are asking that everyone practices social distancing and we are asking to keep gatherings to a minimum. Family members of the same household only and keeping masks on at all times. We are trying to bring some holiday joy to town and need your help to do so while during this difficult time," a statement from the Salisbury Fireman's Association reads.
Due to the continued effort to minimize the spread of COVID-19, the annual Breakfast with Santa has been canceled. The decision was a joint one made by the association, the Salisbury Fire Department and the Salisbury Board of Health.
"We feel this is the best decision to keep all of our friend's and family's safe this holiday season. We hope everyone has a safe and happy holiday season and we hope to see you all next year," the same statement reads.
