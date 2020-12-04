SALISBURY — As the calendar continues creeping toward Christmas, Santa Claus has checked his list twice and penciled in Dec. 18 for his annual tour of town.
The man in red will be riding in a Salisbury Fire Department engine starting at 4:30 p.m. and heading north.
"We are asking that everyone practices social distancing and we are asking to keep gatherings to a minimum," reads a statement from the Salisbury Firemen's Association. "Family members of the same household only and keeping masks on at all times. We are trying to bring some holiday joy to town and need your help to do so during this difficult time."
Due to an effort to minimize the spread of COVID-19, the annual Breakfast with Santa has been canceled. The decision was made by the association, the Fire Department and the Board of Health.
"We feel this is the best decision to keep all of our friends and families safe this holiday season," the statement reads. "We hope everyone has a safe and happy holiday season and we hope to see you all next year."
