NEWBURYPORT — The 50th annual Santa Claus Parade will step off from Fire Department headquarters on Greenleaf Street on Wednesday at 4 p.m.
The parade route will run from the Fire Department headquarters on Greenleaf Street, left onto State Street, right onto High Street, left onto Marlboro Street, left onto Water Street to Market Square, then left onto State Street, right onto High Street, then to Ferry Road, where it will travel west to Pine Hill Road.
The route then takes a left onto Daniel Lucy Way, a right onto Storey Avenue, a right onto Phillips Drive, a left onto Storey Avenue, a right onto Turkey Hill Road and a right onto Longfellow Drive.
The parade will then proceed through Longfellow Drive and back onto Turkey Hill Road to Storey Avenue, take a right onto Crow Lane and left onto Virginia and then end at the John F. Cutter Fire Station on Storey Avenue.
Santa Claus is also expected to make a special stop in Market Square where he will step down from the ladder truck for a meet and greet with photo opportunities available.
The parade is sponsored by the Newburyport Fire and Police departments as well as the Newburyport Teachers Association, Simply Sweet and Domino's Pizza.
