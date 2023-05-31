SALISBURY — Even with Christmas more than six months away, one local group is already making efforts to ensure everyone can enjoy the holiday by raising $15,000 last Friday during its first-ever golf tournament at the Amesbury Country Club.
Salisbury Santa’s Helpers is a nonprofit organization founded by resident Betty Cloonan more than 40 years ago. The group’s mission is to provide children in need with as normal a Christmas as possible by raising money to put presents under their trees.
Salisbury Santa’s Helpers took a short break when Cloonan was unable to continue, with residents and local leaders bringing the program back last year.
The donations received from the golf tournament have the organization well on its way to its goal of raising $20,000 throughout the year. In 2022 the group provided Christmas to 88 children in need across Salisbury.
In honor of the group’s founder, golfers played for the Cloonan Cup.
Board member C.J. Fitzwater said that they got to see the number of golfers grow exponentially as awareness of the event spread.
“We had 52 golfers. We were almost maxed out. We were three teams short of max,” Fitzwater said.
Even with such a large turnout, Fitzwater said everything ran smoothly.
“The day was perfect. There was no drama. It was a very good event,” Fitzwater said.
Vice Chairman of the Board of Selectmen Michael Colburn said it was a great atmosphere on the course.
“Everyone was happy. We all enjoyed playing golf while we all knew we were doing something for a good cause,” Colburn said.
He said that it was a good battle between the 13 teams.
“We went against one team that was from TCS Communications. They were really good, but we were doing pretty good. They came in 9 under, we were 10 under, so we beat them,” Colburn said.
He shared that it was special being able to golf with his best friend, Spike Fortin.
“He's the one who put the team together. We've been playing golf for 30 something years together, so it was great to win together,” Colburn said.
Joining Colburn and Fortin on the winning team were Audrey Martin and Cam Hauze.
Fitzwater noted that the organization’s work would not be possible without partnering with the Greater Newburyport Salvation Army.
“They are really the catalyst behind our organization. They handle all the paperwork part of what we do,” Fitzwater said.
He explained that the tournament is set to grow next year, with one “very large” mystery organization looking to join as a sponsor next year.
“They contacted us and basically let us know that they were going to earmark money in their fall budget for our organization,” Fitzwater said.
