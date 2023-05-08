SALISBURY — Christmas is more than seven months away but a local group is already thinking of ways to make sure all local children have a wonderful holiday by hosting its first-ever golf tournament fundraiser later this month.
The tournament, scheduled for May 26 at Amesbury Country Club on Country Club Road, begins with an 8 a.m. shotgun start. Registration opens an hour earlier.
Salisbury Santa’s Helpers is a nonprofit organization founded by resident Betty Cloonan more than 40 years ago. The group’s mission is to provide children in need with as normal a Christmas as possible by raising money to put presents under their trees.
Salisbury Santa’s Helpers took a short break when Cloonan was unable to continue, with residents and local leaders bringing the program back last year.
In honor of the group’s founder, golfers will be playing for the Cloonan Cup.
Board member C.J. Fitzwater said the group had to start from scratch last year but it did not prevent them from helping children.
“We were able to provide Christmas for 88 needy children in the Salisbury area,” said Fitzwater, also a recent candidate for state representative.
He said that last year, most of the money came from individual donors but this year they are planning to conduct more fundraisers, adding that the goal is $20,000.
“We’ve had a lot of organizations that have already stepped up and donated a lot of money and took up sponsorships,” Fitzwater said.
He said state Rep. Dawne Shand, D-Newburyport, who bested Fitzwater in the race last fall, will sponsor a hole as well as attend the event.
“We have various community leaders that are going to be there and be involved also,” Fitzwater said.
Shand said she has always admired Fitzwater.
“He is such a true community volunteer and he loves Salisbury, and I would do anything for his charities,” Shand said.
Fitzwater said the group has partnered with The Salvation Army since the organization’s return.
“They’ve really made it seamless for us,” he said. “What we do is we raise money, we buy gifts, and we utilize their database of needy families to help meet those needs. It’s a great partnership,”
Fitzwater said right now the biggest need is for more people to sign up for the tournament.
“We could really use some more teams, that’s really what we need,” he added. “It’s our first year and we’re competing with a lot of different golf tournaments this year and we’re the new kids on the block. So if we could get some more golfers, we’d really be doing great.”
Santa’s Helper board member and Selectman Michael Colburn said he will also hit the links.
“I’m the first one to go out,” Colburn said.
He predicted that he and his team will win the tournament, but said the fun comes from everybody of all skill levels coming together to support the community.
“We just have fun and do what we can to help out the kids,” Colburn said.
Fitzwater said the organization’s reach may soon broaden.
“We’re looking to possibly expand it this year and raise money to also meet the needs of children from Newburyport and children from Amesbury,” he said.
To register for the tournament, visit salisburysantashelpers.com or call Fitzwater at 781-953-5596.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
