HAVERHILL — Sarah’s Place Adult Day Health Center is one of 150 local nonprofits that will share in $30 million through Cummings Foundation’s major annual grants program. The Haverhill-based organization which helps adults in West Newbury, Newburyport, Amesbury, Merrimac, Groveland and Georgetown among others, was selected from a total of 630 applicants during a competitive review process. It will receive $225,000 over three years.
Sarah’s Place Adult Day Health Center has been committed to keep aging adults healthy, active, and in the community since 2000. “Feeling the Love, Sharing the Laughter,” participants receive adult day care services designed to meet their physical, social and cognitive needs and contribute to their health, security, happiness and usefulness in longer living.
It was created through the support of founding organizations, Bethany Community Services, Penacook Place and the Haverhill YMCA, and the support of the George C. Wadleigh Foundation. Since 2000, Sarah’s Place has created a safe, nurturing community that allows participants to receive the support they need to remain independent and in their own homes.
The Cummings Foundation funds will be used to help us continue its mission of keeping participants active and healthy. These funds will be directed towards activities that engage our participants and support the work it does to keep individuals in the community, in their own homes, and prevent and delay the need for long term care.
The Cummings $30 Million Grant Program primarily supports Massachusetts nonprofits that are based in and serve Middlesex, Essex, and Suffolk counties.
Through this place-based initiative, Cummings Foundation aims to give back in the areas where it owns commercial property. Its buildings are all managed, at no cost to the foundation, by its affiliate, Cummings Properties. This Woburn-based commercial real estate firm leases and manages 11 million square feet of debt-free space, the majority of which exclusively benefits the foundation.
“The way the local nonprofit sector perseveres, steps up, and pivots to meet the shifting needs of the community is most impressive,” Cummings Foundation Executive Director Joyce Vyriotes said. “We are incredibly grateful for these tireless efforts to support people in the community and to increase equity and access to opportunities.”
The majority of the grant decisions were made by about 90 volunteers. They worked across a variety of committees to review and discuss the proposals and then, together, determine which requests would be funded. Among these community volunteers were business and nonprofit leaders, mayors, college presidents, and experts in areas such as finance and DEI (diversity, equity, and inclusion).
“It would not be possible for the foundation to hire the diversity and depth of expertise and insights that our volunteers bring to the process,” Vyriotes said. “We so appreciate the substantial time and thought they dedicated toward ensuring that our democratized version of philanthropy results in equitable outcomes that will really move the needle on important issues in local communities.”
The foundation and volunteers first identified 150 organizations to receive three-year grants of up to $225,000 each. The winners included first-time recipients as well as nonprofits that had previously received Cummings grants. Twenty-five of this latter group of repeat recipients were then selected by a volunteer panel to have their grants elevated to 10-year awards ranging from $300,000 to $1 million each.
This year’s grant recipients represent a wide variety of causes, including housing and food insecurity, workforce development, immigrant services, social justice, education, and mental health services. The nonprofits are spread across 46 different cities and towns.
For more information on Sarah's Place visit: www.sarahsplace.org
