NEWBURY — A Saugus man who thought he was sending pornographic images to a 14-year-old girl but later learned it was an undercover officer was sentenced to 18 months in jail after pleading guilty in Newburyport District Court to six charges of sending obscene matter to a minor.
As part of a plea deal, however, Joseph Oliveira of Saville Road saw all jail time suspended for 18 months during his court appearance Monday.
Oliveira must register as a sex offender with the state, cannot use social media, and cannot be alone with anyone under 18 unless supervised. The exclusion does not include family members, according to court records.
Oliveira, 38, was arraigned Oct. 28, 2021, and posted $6,000 cash bail. A seventh charge of obscene matter to a minor was dismissed.
Newbury police Detective Sgt. Aaron Wojtkowski was posing as a 14-year-old girl on a web-based teen chatroom on June, 29, 2021, when Oliveira made contact with him about 9:30 a.m.
Oliveira quickly steered the conversation in a sexual nature and asked if they could chat on a separate website. Wojtkowski agreed and the two began chatting. Oliveira then sent the officers selfies of himself.
Over the next few months, Oliveira sent pornographic photos and videos to Wojtkowski.
“The target user sent the image so that they would be viewed by someone he believed was under the age of 18,” Wojtkowski wrote in his report, adding that Oliveira made it clear he was performing a sexual act on himself while chatting.
Later on, a female officer posed as a young teen during a video chat with Oliveira, whose face matched the one in photos sent to the detective.
That prompted Wojtkowski to obtain a warrant to search Oliveria’s Google account used during the chats. The search provided him with Oliveria’s name, phone number, Saugus address and internet protocol number for his computer/phone, according to Wojtkowski’s report.
Wojtkowski then obtained an arrest warrant for Oliveira, the officer wrote in his report.
“Because of my training and experience while conducting similar investigations, I know that online offenders rarely limit contact to one victim,” Wojtkowski wrote.
Dave Rogers is the editor of the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.