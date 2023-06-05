NEWBURYPORT — The Trustees of the Reservations’ lead coastal ecologist, Russ Hopping, will give a presentation at the Newburyport Senior/Community Center on June 14 at 7 p.m. as part of the Storm Surge Speaker Series.
For those unable to attend, the event will be broadcast live on Comcast Channel 8. Hopping will speak about the importance of the Great Marsh ecosystem as well as efforts to restore more than 5,000 acres of salt marsh over the next 10 years and the pilot efforts at Old Town Hill in Newbury.
Hopping has more than 20 years of experience restoring and managing natural habitats and resources. His presentation will shed light on innovative nature-based methods used in the Great Marsh restoration project to rebuild and heal the marsh, according to a news release.
The Great Marsh stretches across 20,000 acres from New Hampshire to Gloucester. Its ecological functions are crucial since it provides habitat for hundreds of fish, shellfish, birds and mammals. It also serves as a natural barrier against sea-level rise and storm surges, while absorbing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and filtering pollutants from coastal waters.
The Great Marsh is threatened by an increasing intensity of storms and rising sea levels caused by climate change. As a result, the marshes erode and critical habitat is lost, which leads to declines in native species and the rise of invasive animals and plants that threaten the ecosystem.
The Trustees of Reservations’ Saving the Great Marsh Project is an ambitious project aiming to restore the health of depleted salt marsh and strengthen its ability to serve as a buffer against climate change.
Agricultural practices dating back to the Colonial era have compromised marsh health, leaving it vulnerable to flooding. Without intervention, sea level rise will eventually cause the loss of marshland and its conversion to open water, which will have severe local and regional impacts on biodiversity and climate resiliency, the release said.
Storm Surge has been organizing the Speaker Series for more than a decade, featuring climate science experts, government officials and community activists. The series aims to educate and inspire the community to take action to mitigate the effects of climate change.
For more information or to volunteer, email Storm Surge at info@storm-surge.org or visit its website at storm-surge.org.
Register for this event at storm-surge.org.
