NEWBURY — A recent donor luncheon at Anna Jaques Hospital became unexpectedly memorable for a local woman who was able to thank the emergency room nurse who saved her life almost two decades ago.
In August 2005, Darcy Holland found herself in a perilous situation after being stung twice by a hornet. Aware of her allergy to bee stings, Holland knew she had to get to a hospital quickly, so she headed to Newburyport’s community hospital.
Maureen Cullen, an experienced emergency room nurse, came out to review the charts of patients who had undergone triage. Even though Holland’s vital signs were stable, Cullen knew instinctively that her case should be prioritized based on her history of allergic reactions.
Recognizing the potential severity of the situation, Holland was swiftly transferred from the waiting room and admitted.
Shortly after being admitted, Holland’s condition took a turn for the worse. While lying on a gurney, she could feel herself sinking and immediately called for assistance.
Responding to the urgency, an attending nurse rushed over and urgently summoned Cullen, exclaiming, “Maureen, stat!”
A team of medical professionals rapidly assembled around, Holland who was slipping into anaphylactic shock.
Despite being in a semiconscious state, Holland vividly recalls Cullen’s reassuring voice, assuring her that she would be all right.
“I knew I was in good hands, and that gave me tremendous comfort. Had the hospital not been here, I would have been toast,” Holland said during an interview with The Daily News last week.
Fast-forward to June 15 of this year when Holland attended a donor luncheon at the hospital.
After talking with Jeffrey Brickman, the hospital’s interim president, Holland secured the last remaining seat. As the event began, a woman seated next to Holland posed a question during the Q&A session, introducing herself as Maureen, a nurse practitioner.
In a remarkable coincidence, Holland connected the dots together. Turning to Cullen, she recounted her experience in the ER and asked if she was the same nurse who played a pivotal role in saving her life.
Cullen’s eyes widened with recognition as she immediately recalled the severity of the case. It turns out that Cullen has been referencing Holland’s case as a teaching example for anaphylactic shock throughout her long tenure at Anna Jaques Hospital, without knowing Holland’s identity.
The unexpected reunion at the luncheon brought joy and gratitude. Holland expressed her deep appreciation to Cullen, not only for her lifesaving actions but also for using her experience as a valuable teaching tool.
For Holland, the experience reaffirmed the dedication of the health are professionals at Anna Jaques in assisting others, who work cohesively within a meticulous system of routines and protocols. Holland recently sent a journal entry that she had written 18 years ago upon her release to Cullen as a testament to the impact that her nursing care made.
“Maintaining a community hospital is something to be proud of,” Cullen said last week.
Cullen, who joined Anna Jaques in 1978, went on to say her experience was proof of the positive effects that a nurse can have on patients, noting that she treats patients at the hospital like her family.
After working in the ER and trauma units for many years, Cullen said she focuses on educating the next generation of nurses to ensure the continued provision of exceptional care at Anna Jaques, a member of Beth Israel Lahey Health.
Holland continues to be a supporter of Anna Jaques, and now carries an EpiPen.
