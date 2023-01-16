SALISBURY — Hours before Jim Howard prepared to close the door of Jay’s Tire & Battery for the last time on Friday, Newburyport police leaders presented him with a commendation for his efforts in keeping the department’s vehicles on the road for decades.
The business was started by Joe Reilly in the early 1970s and was originally located on Harris Street in Newburyport before relocating to 29 Bridge Road in Salisbury, where it has served the community for the last three decades, according to a statement from the shop.
When Joe Reilly died, his wife, Charlene Reilly, kept the store running with the help of her brother, Jim Howard, the shop’s manager.
Howard, who is turning 66 next month, told The Daily News that he began his career straight out of high school in 1973 through a work study program. Now over 50 years later, Howard said that his body has told him it is time.
To celebrate his retirement, Newburyport police Marshal Mark Murray, flanked by four of his senior officers, presented Howard with a letter of commendation along with a glass and a flag.
“He’s been dedicated to our department for many decades. He’s taken care of us any time we have issues with tires, we take it right over and he took care of us. Jim was very dedicated to us, to his profession, and to his job, and we appreciate that and felt we had to show some kind of appreciation and this is what we came up with,” Murray said.
Howard said he was surprised but appreciative of the gesture.
“It was an unexpected pleasure. I loved being able to help keep the first responder on the road and safe,” Howard said.
Howard and the officers were all smiles following the presentation of the commendation. Howard’s connection to the department was on full display as he talked with each individual officer like they were an old friend, throwing around inside jokes and reminiscing.
Even on the final day of business, the phone rang constantly. Howard said anyone searching for last-minute tires would be out of luck as the last four he had were already sold.
Once the officers returned to their days, only Howard and his final customer were left as the last two in the shop.
It was only fitting that the final customer coming to Jay’s on Friday was retired Newburyport police Marshal Thomas Howard – Jim Howard and Charlene Reilly’s brother. He laughed at how everything had ended up coming full circle.
“I was the first car in and now I’ll be the last car out,” Thomas Howard said.
