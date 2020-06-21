SALISBURY – The Salisbury Beach Betterment Association has announced its 2020 scholarship recipients.
They are: John Galvin Jr., a grandson of Jeannette and Joseph Salvo, with plans to attend Bridgewater State College; Jillian Atwood, the granddaughter of Richard and Sheryl Quinn who plans to attend Rollins College; Sean P. Bellamy, the grandson of Richard and Sheryl Quinn who plans to attend Fairfield College; Anna Rozzi, granddaughter of Jack and Susan Gavin, who will attend the University of Greenwich; Chris O’Donnell, the grandson of Ray and Donna Champagne and who plans to attend St. Lawrence University; Ana Kevorkian, granddaughter of Evelyn and Tom Burke, who plans to attend Tufts University; Daniel Hornby, the grandson of Patricia Hornby, who plans to attend Syracuse University; Gianna Conte, the granddaughter of Jean and Dave Conte, who plans to attend UMass Lowell; and Alex Miller, the grandson of Joseph and Jeannette Salvo, who plans to attend UMass Amherst.
The SBBA has awarded more than 230 scholarships in the past 29 years to children and grandchildren of its members.The SBBA is a non-profit headquartered at Salisbury Beach, with a mission to make the beach a better place to live through positive actions, beautification and fund-raising activities.
Because of the coronavirus, the SBBA annual meeting has been cancelled, but plans are in the works for both the 2021 Scholarship Committee Fundraiser and the 2021 annual meeting.
