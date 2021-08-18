SALISBURY — The Salisbury Beach Betterment Association's annual meeting will be Monday at the Blue Ocean Music Hall.
The "meeting and greet" social hour with complimentary cheese and crackers is from 6 to 7 p.m. and the business meeting starts at 7 p.m. Raffles will be held to support the work of the beautification and scholarship committees.
The meeting will feature updates from state Sen. Diana DiZoglio, D-Methuen; state Rep. James Kelcourse, R-Amesbury; Town Manager Neil Harrington; Police Chief Tom Fowler and selectmen Chair Wilma McDonald.
Also on the agenda will be nominations for the association's board of directors; 19 scholarship presentations to high school graduates; updates from the beautification, membership, marketing and scholarship committees; and updates from President Bill Greilich on the association's work this past year.
The scholarship committee will host a Motown fundraiser Sept. 10 at the Blue Ocean Music Hall. Tickets can be purchased at the annual meeting or www.sbba.us.
This meeting is open to all association members. New members are welcome to join.
An annual family membership costs $15 and can be paid at the meeting Monday, online at www.sbba.us or can be sent to: SBBA, PO Box 5508, Salisbury, MA 01952.
