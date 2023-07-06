SALISBURY — Salisbury Beach’s future will be the topic of discussion when members of the Salisbury Beach Betterment Association gather for their annual meeting Monday at Blue Ocean Music Hall.
The nonprofit organization strives to enhance and protect the quality of life at Salisbury Beach.
Association President Bill Grelich explained the annual meeting’s purpose.
“We try to have an annual meeting every year for our members to update them on our accomplishments for the past year and plans for the coming year,” Grelich said.
Speakers at the meeting, which begins at 6:30 p.m., include state Sen. Bruce Tarr, R-Gloucester; state Rep. Dawne Shand, D-Newburyport; Salisbury Town Manager Neil Harrington; Board of Selectmen Chairperson Ronalee Ray-Parrott; and Police Chief Tom Fowler.
“We have five of those speakers lined up to give updates on some of the things that they’ve been doing with their respective roles that would be of interest to our membership,” Grelich said.
He noted that the recently reopened beach access points would be discussed.
“I think people are pretty happy with the access ways reopening so quickly,” Grelich said.
They will also discuss the dune restoration project, which will build off the work done to reopen the access points.
“Getting the access ways open was great, but we have about a mile and a half of beach between Access 5 and Access 10 that have badly damaged dunes so there’s a whole project team that is working on that now, including DCR,” Grelich said, referring to the state Department of Conservation & Recreation.
He shared his goal of completing preparations by the end of summer so work can begin by the fall.
He said another aspect of the annual meeting is to give out scholarships to graduating seniors from Triton Regional High School. He explained that typically only students with parents or grandparents in the association are eligible.
“This year, we’re awarding 13 scholarships to some of those graduating seniors,” Grelich said.
He said his organization is made up of more than 800 members, with about 200 usually attending the annual meeting.
“We get a pretty good turnout, and the location is great with the Blue Ocean Music Hall right there on the ocean to enjoy the view and so forth,” Grelich said.
Monique Greilich, a SBBA member and Grelich’s wife, said they will accept donations for a memorial bench to be placed outside the Salisbury Carousel Pavilion to honor longtime board member Lou Masiello. He died Nov. 23.
“He was a very, very active member of the Salisbury community,” she said. “Everybody knew him.”
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.