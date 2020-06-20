SALISBURY — Fireworks could break out at Monday's Town Meeting over the borrowing of $5.2 million to build a new welcome center at Salisbury Beach.
Town Manager Neil Harrington has placed a request to borrow $5.2 million on Monday night's warrant to build a new Salisbury Beach Comfort Station and Welcome Center in two locations at the Beach Center.
The first proposed location would be at the corner of Cable Avenue and Beach Road, the second location would be at the west end of the Broadway Mall.
In a letter to its members Friday, the Salisbury Beach Betterment Association Board of Directors urged voters at Monday night's Town Meeting not to approve the $5.2 million borrowing request and stated its intent to introduce a new resolution to indefinitely postpone the warrant article.
"The town is on the verge of making a serious mistake," the letter reads.
According to the SBBA board, the proposed location on the western end of the Broadway Mall will consume 30% of the mall space and "will forever deprive us of the last remaining open space at the beach."
"The postponement will allow everyone more time to evaluate alternative locations and potentially less-costly proposals," the letter reads. "A postponement at Town Meeting, rather than an outright rejection of the article, will allow it to be considered again in the fall."
The SBBA Board of Directors go on to urge Harrington and the Board of Selectmen to postpone voting on the article and spend the summer gathering additional design proposals, meeting with the public and returning to the fall Town Meeting in October with a proposal that has the full support of the community.
"Yes, we need a better bathroom in the center," the SBBA wrote. "We support the town's continued efforts to find the right response to this need. The current proposal is not it."
Ray Champlain, the president of the SBBA, said Friday that his organization is not against building a welcome center and public restrooms – they would just prefer it was located in one location near the municipal parking lot.
"I know that the town is in favor of this project and it has done a wonderful job over the last couple of years of opening up that space for the public," Champlain said. "We know that we should be putting in some modern bathroom facilities for the tourists as well as the local people. But we need time to discuss this. We also might save a few dollars by not building a second building."
The town manager said he read the SBBA's letter on Friday and found it "unfortunate."
"People have been waiting several years for a new welcome center and bathrooms at the beach," Harrington said. "Any further delay, in my opinion, is not advisable."
He said he understands the SBBA directors have strong opinions on this matter but added, "The town respectfully disagrees."
"This is a town project and it is the taxpayers' money," Harrington said. "We intend to move forward in the best interest of the whole town."
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.