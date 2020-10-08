AMESBURY – Business owners and residents spent the weekend downtown, huddling around lampposts and erecting scarecrows as part of the Amesbury Chamber of Commerce’s scarecrow contest.
“As a chamber, we’ve always tried to keep downtown festive,” said Antoinette Whitney, owner of Ovedia Artisan Chocolates and vice chair of the Amesbury Chamber, in a press release.
“Last year, we thought it would be fun to involve the public in those festivities, and so we rolled out a scarecrow contest with great success!” she said.
People and businesses were invited to adopt light posts and each entry would be numbered and entered into a mid-October contest. Over two weeks, the public could visit downtown, check out the scarecrows, and vote for their favorites in different categories.
For this year, Whitney and other planning committee members worked with Newburyport Bank to create four categories of scarecrows: Most Amesbury Pride, People’s Choice and the design that best incorporates “Flowers” as the 2020 theme.
The fourth category is entirely digital, with the winning scarecrow being the one whose photo gets the most likes on the Amesbury Chamber’s Facebook page by Oct. 18.
Ballots are available at downtown businesses. Completed ballots must be returned by Oct. 18 to the Chamber’s office at 5 Market Square.
The four categories each offer a $100 gift card made possible by Newburyport Bank. Gift cards must be to an Amesbury Chamber business of the winner’s choice.
For more information on the contest, visit www.AmesburyChamber.com.
