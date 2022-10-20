SALISBURY — Spooky scarecrows are taking over Salisbury Square, and area businesses and nonprofits will win prizes for their creativity when the month is over.
The Salisbury Parks and Recreation Commission is putting on its annual scarecrow contest on the Town Common from Oct. 10 to Oct. 31, with community members, organizations, businesses, clubs, neighborhood groups, and teams all being invited to build a scarecrow celebrating the fall harvest season.
Each scarecrow has a $10 entry fee that supports the Parks and Recreation Commission. Prizes are awarded and winners will be determined through “likes” on the Salisbury Parks and Recreation Facebook page.
“We have a very small entry fee and that entry fee goes toward the prize,” Parks and Recreation Administrator Jennifer Roketenetz said. “In the past, I’ve done gift cards to a local diner, it could be to a local candy shop, I try to gauge the prize on the particular person who wins, something a little more relevant to whoever that may be.”
It is only a week in and there are already plenty of creative scarecrows being put on display. But Roketenetz said she hopes to see more.
“We welcome and encourage everybody to participate, there’s always room for another scarecrow on the lawn, still time to put one out there,” Roketenetz said. “It’s a great way to connect with our community, with each other, with our businesses, and it’s a great way to show some community spirit.”
Roketenetz said there have been a few that have caught her attention over the years.
“There are so many fun ones,” Roketenetz said. “The Cultural Council’s done a great job, they take a work of art and recreate it in a spooky way.”
One business getting in on the creativity this year is Swell Willey’s Scoops and Sweets at 4 Broadway. Store manager Ally Amorello said it was important for the business to participate as a longtime staple of the town.
“It’s important we do anything we can for the town and for the schools, we support them a lot,” Amorello said. “Our business has been around in the same location since 1913, so the store holds a lot of sentimental value to the people of Salisbury and it’s nice to participate and do whatever we can to help with town events. It’s fun to do and people look forward to it, especially because they know that the store participates every year.”
Amorello said she hopes to see more involvement from other businesses.
“I wish more of the businesses did it because I know the kids really enjoy coming to see it, and they’ll come in the store and say they saw the scarecrow,” Amorello said.
Those looking to participate can contact Roketenetz at JRoketenetz@Salisburyma.gov.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
