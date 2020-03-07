NEWBURYPORT – The city has released the schedule for review of Community Preservation Act grant applications.
Anyone interested in attending is encouraged to check the public calendar on the city website in advance of the meeting date to confirm the meeting location and agenda.
Tuesday, March 10 at the Senior Community Center, 7 p.m.
Down Payment Assistance, Newburyport Affordable Housing Trust.
Bartlet Mall Historic Restoration- Northwest, Newburyport Parks Department & Commission.
Clipper City Rail Trail Repairs, Parks Department & Commission.
Perkins Park Shade, Parks Department & Commission.
Heritage Tree Preservation, Proprietors of Oak Hill Cemetery.
First Guardians Statue, Lighthouse Preservation Society.
Tuesday, March 24, in the Police Station Conference Room, 7 p.m.
Cushing House Cobble Courtyard Phase II, Historical Society of Old Newbury.
Newburyport Public Library Archival Center HVAC Replacement, Newburyport Public Library.
Restoration of 1930 Maxim Fire Truck, Newburyport Fire Department.
Artichoke River Woods Watershed Land Conservation Project, Newburyport Planning Office.
Clipper City Rail Trail: Closing the Gaps, Planning Office.
Open Space Reserve Fund, Newburyport Open Space Committee.
Project evaluation criteria are available to be downloaded at: https://www.cityofnewburyport.com/community-preservation-committee . For further information, you may contact the Committee via e-mail at cpc@cityofnewburyport.com.
