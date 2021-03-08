NEWBURY – In honor of International Women's Day on Monday, the Newbury Democratic Town Committee, in collaboration with Governor's Councilor Eileen Duff, announces the Nancy Weinberg Memorial Scholarship.
Weinberg was well-known in the Newbury area as a dedicated activist in local, state and national politics. She fought for social and economic justice in areas from housing to health care to voting rights to the environment, according to a press release.
She also worked on campaigns of candidates who put the well-being of society above personal gain, and she inspired others to do the same.
At the time of her death in February 2019, Weinberg was the longtime chair of the Newbury Democratic Town Committee.
Wanting to honor her memory and the impact she had on the many people she inspired, the committee has instituted a scholarship in her name.
The Nancy Weinberg Memorial Scholarship will be awarded to individuals who live in, or have ties to, Newbury, and is open to people of all ages, with the goal of supporting their involvement in activities related to activism.
These activities may include postsecondary education, internships, participation in activist organizations, and participation in seminars or workshops to build the individual’s leadership and activist skills.
The Town Committee, in collaboration with Duff, will award a $500 scholarship annually to an individual who will use it to further involvement in political or socially conscious activities, and to promote those values that Weinberg spent her life instilling in her friends and neighbors.
To apply, visit: NewburyDems.org.
