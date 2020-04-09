WEST NEWBURY — The Democratic Town Committee has extended the deadline for the Kathy Pasquina Civic Engagement Scholarship. The new deadline is May 1.
The $1,000 scholarship is open to graduating seniors who attend Pentucket Regional High School, Whittier Technical High School or Essex Agricultural and Technical High School, and plan to attend an accredited two- or four-year college.
Now in its third year, the scholarship was established to honor Kathy Pasquina’s 35-year commitment to the West Newbury Democratic Town Committee.
Students are encouraged to apply online with a Gmail account at www.westnewburydems.org or by emailing the application form, essay, letter of recommendation and transcript to scholarship@westnewburydems.org.
Contact Elena Bachrach with any questions at bachracher@comcast.net or 978-387-0707.
