AMESBURY — The state is asking public schools to spend big on personal protective equipment in the fall but school boards across Massachusetts are pushing back.
More than 100 public school committees have passed identical resolutions asking for state reimbursement for all COVID-19 related costs, including the costs of what are commonly called PPE – masks, gloves and gowns – as well as additional staff that may be needed to comply with state guidelines in the coming school year. Closer to home, the Newburyport, Amesbury, Pentucket Regional and Triton Regional School Committees have all passed similar resolutions.
Nerissa Wallen, the chairwoman of the Triton Regional School Committee, said, "We are being told that students grades two and up are going to be required to wear masks. They are asking families to provide masks but obviously, there are going to be probably a good amount that won't be able to do that."
She said her district estimates 50,000 masks will need to be purchased during the first three months of the coming school year to keep up with state regulations.
"That's a lot of masks," Wallen said. "Then we are also talking about gloves and full gowns and hospital-style PPE for school nurses."
School districts have also been informed they will need to account for keeping all students at least three feet away from each other when in class, and setting a maximum of two students per seat while on the school bus, according to Wallen.
"There is likely going to be some expense there," she said. "Staff is what makes education happen. That is our biggest expense and you really need more people at this point, not less. I just don't know how that is going to happen."
Amesbury Superintendent Jared Fulgoni was reluctant to come up with a number for PPE costs in the coming year because, he said, the state guidelines change on an almost weekly basis.
"If we had something definitive enough so that we could plan for it, then we could make some decisions," he said. "But the state guidance continues to change as the impact of the pandemic changes. Then you are trying to hit a moving target. Four weeks ago, we were told we would need to have thermal imaging cameras in every doorway. But they have walked that one back."
Justin Bartholomew, superintendent of Pentucket Regional School District, said the cost of personal protective equipment is just one of the many unknowns that could impact his district's $44 million operating budget during the coming school year.
Pentucket recently received $206,000 from the Federal CARES Act for PPE but that amount won't be enough to cover the cost for an entire school year, according to Bartholomew.
"That money is going to be gone in a heartbeat and we all know that," he said. "I have heard projections of a 25% cut in the state money coming in. Whether that comes out of circuit breaker or Chapter 70 or regional transportation, it is hard to say, but you have to make adjustments in anticipation of that and we're playing in the dark."
He estimated it would cost about $94,000 to fund three months worth of PPE.
"Every single time we have to go out and buy something like this, that's a teaching position or a custodial position, or an administrative position," Bartholomew said. "You have to lose people in order to bring all of this stuff in. This has an impact."
State Rep. Jim Kelcourse, R-Amesbury, agreed with the school committee resolutions.
"I do not think that the schools should be burdened with an additional unfunded mandates from the state," Kelcourse said.
West Newbury state Rep. Lenny Mirra agreed with his fellow Republican.
"The state absolutely should fund PPE, otherwise, it is an unfunded mandate," Mirra said. "We don't know what the amount is going to be but we know it is a large number. Schools are already cutting back programs and laying off teachers. So, to dump this on them would be unconscionable."
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
