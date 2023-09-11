NEWBURYPORT — School Superintendent Sean Gallagher, social and emotional learning, and areas of improvement in the district were among the topics discussed Saturday during a 90-minute School Committee forum on the “Local Pulse” internet radio program.
Seven candidates are running for three four-year seats on the committee, two of which are being held by members not running for reelection, Steve Cole and Bruce Menin.
Breanna Higgins of Storybook Drive is the only committee member seeking reelection. Higgins is listed on the preliminary election ballot with along Andrew Boger of Middle Street, Markus Fish of Atkinson Common, Amanda Hancock-Dionne of Lincoln Street, Lyndi Lanphear of High Street, Kathleen Shaw of Upland Road and Donna Sprague of 63rd Street.
The preliminary election Sept. 19 will shrink the candidate pool to six. The municipal election is Nov. 7
“Local Pulse” host Joe DiBiase began the forum by asking candidates for an opening statement and inviting them to explain their reasons for running.
Higgins, who was appointed to the committee in October after Sheila Reardon Spalding resigned, said she is highly invested in the position since she has two young children about to enter the school district.
“I have a strong grasp of the intricacies of instruction and the school system operations that allow me to ask good questions and hold the superintendent accountable for creating the necessary conditions for excellent learning experiences in our schools,” she said.
Sprague said she is running in her first race for city office because she is concerned about declining Massachusetts Comprehensive Assessment System scores and the direction of the education system.
“I’d like to see what we can do to better improve the education of the children in Newburyport schools and give parents a voice at School Committee meetings,” she said.
Shaw said her roles as a resident, parent, education colleague and youth mental help therapist have provided her with a thorough overview of the strengths, challenges and needs of the city’s schools.
“I believe my history and perspective would enhance my seat on the School Committee,” she said.
Boger said he and his wife have three sons who attend Bresnahan Elementary School, meaning he will be deeply invested in the school system for a long time to come.
“I would like to ask for your vote so that I can represent the voice of the community parents, as well as the constituents, across the city so that we can provide the highest level of education for all of our students,” he said.
Fish, a father of three, said he wants to make sure the School Committee follows through with the district’s strategic plan.
“This is not a race for a single seat,” he said. “What’s going to happen is, three out of the seven of us are going to join three existing incumbents alongside the superintendent and the mayor to set the direction and establish oversight and accountability for our schools. So, the voter doesn’t have to pick a candidate. The voter has to pick a team of candidates who they think, as a team, will contribute to the right combination of experience.”
Hancock-Dionne described herself as a former teacher who has spent roughly 20 years fostering healthy relationships and media literacy at five area middle and high schools as part of her work with the Jeanne Geiger Crisis Center.
“I believe every child deserves the opportunity for a well-rounded public education,” she said. “As a community, we need to work together toward that goal.”
Lanphear said she is running for the committee because education has always been a top priority for her.
“I personally think a free, transparent and open public education is essential to the health of our community,” she said. “I want our schools to regain their educational excellence and return to their past high rankings.”
Later in the forum, the candidates were asked to provide their analysis of Gallagher’s job performance.
Boger said the superintendent has been doing “an exceptional job.”
“(He is) a very energized individual who is very well-respected by his staff and has shown a tremendous amount of leadership,” Boger said. “We should do all we can to make sure that positive trajectory continues to grow.”
Shaw said she is a big supporter of Gallagher who has gotten to know him as a fellow Human Rights Commission member.
“He’s willing to collaborate on many initiatives in the community involving the Human Rights Commission, as well as (Newburyport Youth Services),” she said. “So, I’m all for Sean Gallagher.”
Sprague, however, mentioned her concerns that community members do not feel they have been heard because of how Gallagher runs School Committee meetings.
“I feel, as community members, there should be an allotted amount of time for concerns, questions, clarification (and) discussion for parents,” she said.
Lanphear took issue with Gallagher’s dedication to social and emotional learning.
“Maybe, we need to raise the bar and help him change his direction of focusing so much energy, money and time on social and emotional learning and more on academics,” she said.
Fish said he recently sat down with Gallagher and has heard from many people who say the superintendent is motivated, adept and engaged.
But Fish also noted that the School Committee gave Gallagher a very favorable evaluation at a recent meeting but did not include objective, quantifiable information for the public.
“That doesn’t make me feel very confident, it actually makes me feel very concerned about the (relaxed nature) of which oversight and accountability is being provided by our School Committee,” he said.
Higgins, who took part in the evaluation, said Gallagher is a strong, respected leader who is very involved in the community. But Higgins agreed with Fish that she would like to see more measurable goals for each school.
“I have stated this in the School Committee meetings and to Superintendent Gallagher, personally, as well as in his evaluation,” she said. “So I think that is one area that I would like to see him work on.”
