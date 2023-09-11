AMESBURY — Superintendent Elizabeth McAndrews said she always looks forward to beginning a new school year, even when the weather does not cooperate.
“It’s been a great start other than the heat. Kids are excited to be back. Teachers are excited to be back. We’re all excited to have everybody around. I think things have opened very smoothly so far,” McAndrews said.
Amesbury students returned to school after Labor Day with a new mascot and name after moving on from the 75-year-old Amesbury Indians. McAndrews spoke about what it meant for the district to begin its first year as the Redhawks.
“It’s great. A couple of little changes that we’ve made are that previously each school had their own student ID and staff ID card that looked different, different colors, different identifiers, etc.,” McAndrews said. “The IDs that we will get in the next day or two will have Redhawks, we will be unified as one district, one team, all with the same goal of providing the best educational experience for all of our children all the way through their school experience.”
McAndrews said the district has three main objectives.
“Strategic Objective 1 is enhancing teaching and learning. Strategic Objective 2 is promoting continuous development of high-quality educators. And Strategic Objective 3 is a progressive learning environment that is safe and accessible,” McAndrews said.
She said in terms of enhancing teaching and learning, they are doing a lot of curriculum assessment.
“Is our curriculum representative of our student body and our staff? Is it inclusive? We’re kind of doing just an overall look at what we have in terms of curriculum and the resources we use there,” McAndrews said.
She said they are also doing significant training on what is know as the universal design for learning, which assists students in expressing their knowledge in a format most comfortable to them.
McAndrews noted they have also been focusing on organizational structure.
“What are the positions that we have, who’s responsible for whom, what are the job descriptions and how does all of that work together to build a school district that absolutely supports kids and staff and the work that they need to do?” she said.
McAndrews said she is excited to see the benefits of having the new Sgt. Jordan Shay Memorial Lower Elementary School and the Cashman Elementary School share a campus and split grades.
“I think overall the grade reconfiguration is the best thing that is going to happen to our district,” she said. “Choose any grade, our kindergarten teachers, our first-grade teachers, our third-grade teachers, it doesn’t matter. Put all of them who are teaching the same grade level in the same building and that just enhances what can happen for kids. It enhances what can happen for staff.”
McAndrews did acknowledge a few early hiccups such as traffic at pickup time.
“I think it’s just growing pains. We’ve never had two schools on one campus, at least since I’ve been involved in this district, and learning that things that happen in your building could impact the other building. I think it is just simply remembering that we’re on the same plot of land and we just need to make sure that we’re communicating with each other,” McAndrews said.
She added, “My two principals and the staffs, they’re working really hard at that.”
She thanked Mayor Kassandra Gove for being an advocate and helping out at the start of the school year.
“The mayor has been incredibly supportive. She has been out there with us greeting kids and getting them dismissed, handing out water yesterday, just been involved in this whole process. She is a strong supporter of the schools,” McAndrews said.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.