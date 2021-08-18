School mask mandate contentious in Amesbury

AMESBURY — Despite an intense public comment period with a mother threatening to put up a daily fight in the schools, the School Committee voted 6-1, with the mayor opposed, to uphold the current policy that requires masks be worn indoors except when people are eating or drinking.
The committee agreed to revisit the face covering policy at each of its meetings to make decisions based on the most up-to-date data.
During the public comment period Monday night, several parents spoke against masks, saying they were affecting students' abilities to express emotions and leading to psychological damage.
Jessica Pereira of Elm Street, who was wearing a shirt that read "Unamask Our Children," said she doesn't work outside her home because she has young children, but she will make "fighting a mask mandate" her job.
"I will devote every second of my day to making this difficult and making your lives complicated," she told committee members. "It will become expensive because every day we will cause conflict in the schools. We will not mask. You will then have to come out and ask us to put a mask on. We will say, 'No.'
"We're at a point where we are not going to comply," she added. "The problem with this is that we know that you will then put the stress of this on our children's shoulders, since you already have by separating them, by pressuring them with the vaccine — and we're not OK with that."
Pereira added that she is "smart enough not to break the law in the process."
"Be prepared," she said. "On a daily basis, we will not comply. We will not stop. I know all of you on social media. I have snapshots of very unpleasant conversations or remarks you've made, and I will make it my job to find out every nitty-gritty piece of stuff that you have done that we can exploit."
Later in the meeting, committee member Mel Webster criticized the threats, saying, "People serve this committee to serve this community, hopefully, to make this school system better. We don't serve for anything else. There's no glory to this."
Webster, who was the only member wearing a mask, put his mask on at the start of the meeting, saying he made the decision because of the number of people in the room and because he is immunocompromised.
"The abuse is ridiculous, and it's not going to stop," he said of Pereira's comments. "But I just want to make it clear that we don't get paid a cent. We don't do this for anything but to serve the community."
Superintendent Elizabeth McAndrews presented her recommendations to the committee prior to the vote, saying she wanted to revisit face coverings when each school was closer to reaching herd immunity.
According to the city's data, 47% of residents ages 12 to 15 are fully vaccinated and 70% of residents 16 to 19 are fully vaccinated. Meanwhile, COVID-19 positivity rates in Amesbury rose from 1.4% on July 28 to 2.6% last week, according to the state Department of Public Health.
Though she shared some of the concerns expressed by parents on the impact of masks on students' social and emotional needs, McAndrews said "safety comes first."
Mayor Kassandra Gove, who chairs the committee, was the only member to vote against upholding the face covering policy, saying she wanted to "offer the other side of the coin."
She feared using herd immunity as a benchmark to revisit the mask policy, saying there are parents who may never vaccinate their children.
"I don't want to set ourselves up for never having a benchmark to remove mitigation measures that we've put in place," Gove said, noting that positivity rates are important to take into account as well.
Rather than starting the school year with masks, she suggested starting without them "and then be prepared to need them if there is a significant caseload within our school community."
With in-school testing options this year and a new lead nurse, Gove said the district is better prepared to make these decisions than it was last year.
For more on the district face covering policy, go to https://z2policy.ctspublish.com/masc/browse/amesburyset/amesbury/EBCFA/z2Code_EBCFA
The full meeting was livestreamed and recorded on the district Facebook page at www.facebook.com/AmesburySchools.
