NEWBURYPORT — This Saturday's Local Pulse live internet radio show will welcome Newburyport Superintendent of Schools Sean Gallagher. Also, joining show host Joe DiBiase will be Erin Duggan from the Greater Newburyport Chamber of Commerce.
Streamed from the Newburyport Daily News office on Liberty Street, Local Pulse's Show #432 will go live at www.newburyportnews.com/localpulse/ at 9 a.m. This, and all previous episodes, are available at the website and wherever you listen to podcasts.
