NEWBURYPORT — Guests on the “Local Pulse” live internet radio program on Saturday include Newburyport Superintendent of Schools Sean Gallagher.
Also, Andrew Suggs and Charlene Dolan of the Amesbury Council on Aging will take about the upcoming Live Well festival.
Broadcast from The Daily News office on Liberty Street, Show 461 will go live at www.LocalPulseRadio.com at 9 a.m. on Saturday.
This, and all previous episodes, are available at the site and wherever you listen to podcasts.
