NEWBURYPORT — Congregation Ahavas Achim will collect new school supplies for The Pettengill House's Operation Backpack program on the next three Saturdays to ensure students in prekindergarten through Grade 12 can attend school ready to learn.
This comes as the synagogue celebrates its 125th anniversary and its Chesed (loving kindness) committee’s yearlong efforts toward Tikkun Olam (repairing the world), according to a press release.
School supplies needed include: durable backpacks, washable markers, dry erase markers, three-ring binders (1" to 2”), crayons, highlighters, binder dividers, glue sticks, drawing supplies, lined filler paper, composition notebooks, index cards, colored pencils, scientific calculators, small staplers, pencil cases/pouches, sticky notes, kids scissors, pocket folders, rulers, tape, pens, permanent markers, tissue packs, refillable water bottles and lunch boxes.
School supplies should be deposited in the decorated box outside the synagogue between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. on July 24, July 31 and Aug. 7.
The synagogue is at 53½ Washington St.
