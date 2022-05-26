WEST NEWBURY — Ensuring the safety and security nearby and around the property of the town’s only elementary school was top on the minds of the Select Board at a meeting on Monday.
The board received a report on a traffic audit conducted by The Engineering Corp. at the nexus of Page Elementary School and the Pipestave Hill Recreation Area across the street, which town leaders requested in January.
Following multiple concerns raised by residents about the safety of pedestrians and equestrians crossing Main Street to access the school, local playing fields and public trails system, the audit is a first step in what town leaders hope may eventually link via a single sidewalk the residential areas to recreation areas, open space, and the Page School, the study states. TEC seeks to expand on a Safe Routes To School Arrival/Dismissal Observations report prepared by the Massachusetts Department of Transportation last fall. The town plans to apply for a Safe Routes to School grant this fall to cover costs for design, permitting, and construction costs of the TEC recommended project.
Among stakeholders who met at the site for an initial meeting in January were members of: school adminstration; Park and Recreation Commission, Open Space Committee, Riding and Driving Club, Public Works Department, and police; and the town manager. Traffic data, collected between April 30 and May 10, indicated an average of 7,400 vehicles traveled on the area of Main Street on a daily basis; with 85% adhering to the posted 40 mph speed limit.
Pedestrians were observed using the existing crosswalk between Page and Pipestave; but there are no accommodations to assist people who are trying to cross from one side or the other over the busy roadway, which is also a state highway. Route 113 is a two-lane highway that when traversing westbound connects to Groveland and when going eastbound leads to Newburyport and Route 95. The TEC study found that sight distances to and from the west are constrained. The area reportedly averages one crash per year — with single vehicle accidents most common.
TEC recommends realigning the crosswalk located nearer to the entrance to Pipestave Hill Recreation Area–and perhaps adding a second walkway nearer to Eugene “Shike” Willis Way. The driveway that marks the entrance to the school property is named for the longtime bus driver the kids all called “Shike,” who passed away in 2004. Willis served as West Newbury police chief, was a member of the American Legion Post No 240, and ran the annual Memorial Day parade ceremonies for many years.
At both sites, sidewalks would be installed between driveways and along all driveway approaches on the Page side of the hill to aid coming to and leaving the school property on foot. Constructing ADA ramps at the end of the crosswalks; using highly visible pavement markings; and installing more consistent warning signage closer to the school zone were also proposed. The consultants strongly advised including rectangular rapid flashing beacons — or RRFBs —that could be activated when a pedestrian or equestrian wished to cross.
Equestrians present at the meeting urged caution in use of guardrails which can be dangerous if a horse gets spooked and feels trapped between the metal fencing and oncoming traffic.
TEC presented preliminary conceptual designs of the option for two crosswalks, along with two single crosswalk options. Saying he preferred a centrally located crosswalk, Public Works Director Wayne Amaral favored the third option which moves the crosswalk to the western side of driveway leading into Pipestave and to a sidewalk to be installed along the driveway up to the school via the housing authority apartment building.
Select Board member Wendy Reed also preferred this option but she and her colleague Chairman David Archibald agreed to hold off on any decision until member Rick Parker was present and they could garner more public input. The goal is to come up with a preferred conceptual plan by the end of June. The board plans to revisit the topic on June 6. Projects funded through the Safe Routes to School grant program typically take two years before breaking ground.
The board discussed the need to move on two school requests funded at Special Town Meeting on May 14. Voters agreed by a two-thirds majority to spend $25,000 to evaluate the school’s exterior brick lintels and $85,000 for a Structural Safety and Component Assessment of Page, aimed at informing future repairs for the aging facility.
Toward the end of the meeting, Amaral announced that preliminary work on the new Page School playground was set to begin the next day. Page students should not be impacted but the project may affect use of the space for two weeks during the summer recreation program. The playground upgrade should be completed by mid-July. In 2020, voters approved using $462,857 in Community Preservation Act funds to build a handicapped-accessible play structure and resolve drainage issues in the schoolyard. Chief Dwyer reminded Amaral that anyone working on the project must be CORI checked.
