Schools partner with nonprofit to feed students, families

NEWBURYPORT — As schools have shifted between different learning models in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, programs such as food services have pivoted with the changes as well.
“We just keep adjusting the models to make sure that we are meeting all the different needs that are out there,” said Pam Kealey, the food service director for Newburyport Public Schools.
The district is in a hybrid learning model with students learning at schools two days a week and remotely the other three days.
In addition to feeding students in each school building, the district distributes meals to those learning remotely, whether enrolled in the hybrid model or the Remote Learning Academy. Staff members do this once a week on Mondays, providing students with as many meals as they need for that week.
“We are responding to the needs that are presented to us,” Kealey said, explaining that they also had to consider any families who may be in quarantine.
The district partnered with the Amesbury-based nonprofit Our Neighbors’ Table to not only provide breakfast and lunch for students, but to deliver groceries for the whole family while in quarantine.
“We’re really kind of morphing this year and doing what we need to do, when we need to do it,” Kealey said. “It’s a very different model than what a school lunch model would typically follow.”
On Oct. 20, the Newburyport, Amesbury, Pentucket Regional and Triton Regional school districts were each recognized as “2020 Community Champions” by Our Neighbors’ Table for their efforts to keep area students and families from going hungry these past several months.
“It was really nice to have Our Neighbors’ Table recognize the efforts of our people because they’re really humble and they don’t look for a lot of recognition, but it’s really important to recognize them,” Superintendent Sean Gallagher said of the district’s food service staff.
Kealey said her staff couldn’t do what they do without the administration’s support, especially Gallagher and District Nurse Leader Cathy Riccio.
“We have the full support of our administration to really do what we need to do for the kids of the Newburyport Public Schools,” she said.
Also, on Oct. 9, the U.S. Department of Agriculture extended its promise to provide breakfast and lunch for all students across the country, regardless of whether they are eligible for the free or reduced meal program, through the end of 2020-21.
“To the best of our ability, we’re making sure that kids aren’t hungry, which is really important right now,” Kealey said.
