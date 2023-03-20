NEWBURYPORT — Families and cultures from around the world will be converging upon Edward G. Molin Upper Elementary School on Thursday to attend the International Cultural Festival.
The festival, hosted from 6 to 8 p.m. by Newburyport High School’s International Cultural Club, has been designed to promote the benefits of global education for community members, according to organizers.
A host of activities and performances have been planned for children of all ages, including a demonstration by tai chi master Chris Himmel.
Maeve Marino, a seventh-grader at Rupert A. Nock Middle School, will perform Irish dance and local poet Rhina Espaillet is also expected to appear. Live Brazilian, Irish and American music will add to the international flavor of the evening as well.
International Cultural Club students have created displays focused on their multicultural heritage and the global learning opportunities in the school district.
Visual arts teacher Aileen Maconi, the International Cultural Club’s adviser, said the after-school club is designed for students interested in educational travel.
“Anyone who signs up for trips becomes a member and anyone interested in global issues can also join,” she said.
The club began in 2015 and has roughly 65 members.
Maconi said she plans to introduce global education as part of the high school curriculum next year.
“We have had some tremendous progress this year and there will be some major changes happening next year,” she said. “The students have been really engaged and have a deep interest in the world, as well as the difference they can make as a group and as individuals.
“There is a background of effort by high school teachers who have worked for quite a few years, trying to bring global education to the school,” she added. “But we couldn’t do it without student assistance.”
A photo exhibit of student and faculty travel experiences has also been put together for the event Thursday night.
Senior Adella Daigle is an officer of the International Cultural Club as well as a Belize student ambassador. In April, she and other Newburyport High students will be headed to the Central American nation.
Daigle said the idea behind the festival is to expose as many people as possible to the different cultures in Newburyport.
“We want to let people know how they can become better global citizens, as themselves and as a community,” she said.
Being a member of the International Cultural Club has also given Daigle an opportunity to see what is out in the world away from her hometown, she said.
“We also get to learn the backgrounds of some of our fellow students that we go to school with, that we might not have known about,” she said.
Those who attend the International Cultural Festival should leave feeling more connected to the community, according to Maconi, while also broadening their knowledge of cultures from around the world.
The festival will take place alongside Family Engagement Night, which begins at 6 p.m. at Nock Middle School, just next door.
Parents who attend Family Engagement Night can expect to find workshops on a variety of skills and information, including bilingual education, college and career readiness.
“Anyone in the community can go,” Daigle said. “It should be a really interesting night to come together as a community, and learn and grow together.”
Free child care will be provided for children ages 2 and older.
“We want to make it so all parents can be a part of Family Engagement Night,” Maconi said.
