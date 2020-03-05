Science teacher earns award for work on Mill River study

NEWBURY — The work of a Governor’s Academy science teacher who led her students into the chilly waters of the Mill River for three years to document the habitat and conditions will be honored by Trout Unlimited this weekend.
Lisa Borgatti of Newbury will be presented with the 2019 Conservation Award by the Nor’East Chapter of Trout Unlimited at the conservation and sporting group’s annual banquet Saturday at the Danversport Yacht Club in Danvers.
“The recognition of my work with TU was certainly unexpected,” Borgatti said this week. She and her team of young scientists helped with a three-year study of the Mill River habitat at and above Jewell Mill in Rowley, whose operations date back to 1643.
With headwaters primarily in the Georgetown-Rowley State Forest, the Mill River flows under Route 1 near Byfield before emptying into Plum Island Sound.
Donning waders and carrying buckets, the teacher and her students documented river habitat data such as depth, river bottom characteristics, velocity, channel alteration, sedimentation, bank conditions and vegetation.
They assisted in water quality assessment, measuring and recording key information including pH, temperature, nitrates, salinity, oxygen saturation and water velocity.
Students also cataloged organisms they collected from the river bottom and the rocks in its current. The data collected will be used as a baseline for analyzing the health and diversity of the river.
The project’s final report was released in November and has been submitted to the Massachusetts Division of Marine Fisheries. The Trout Unlimited chapter hopes its work will lead to the installation of a fish ladder over the Jewell Mill Dam to encourage fish to migrate to a larger, higher-quality habitat above the dam for spawning.
“Preliminary investigation of the ladder design suggests that step-pools could be created using natural materials at the dam site, enabling herring and trout to make their way over the dam and into many miles of upstream habitat,” Trout Unlimited said in a statement.
“For the past three years, Lisa has inspired her students to become active participants in the chapter’s habitat assessment of the Upper Mill River in Rowley, including macroinvertebrate surveys and water quality testing as part of the Academy’s Capstone Program for seniors,” said Ben Meade, Nor’East TU chapter president.
He noted that data collected through these efforts was critical in establishing the quality of stream habitat for anadromous fish such as alewives, blue-back herring, and sea run brook and brown trout.
“Opportunities like this help bring the environmental issues that we talk about in class to life and give students a stake in changing our relationship with the environment,” Borgatti said. “I am so grateful for the years spent on the Mill River Project and am looking forward to new opportunities to get my students in the field.”
Borgatti said that as Greg Murrer and Jim MacDougall of the Trout Unlimited chapter shared their expertise and time with her students, they were underscoring the value of citizen science — where members of the public collaborate with professional scientists to collect and analyze data relating to the natural world.
“I also hope my students recognize that environmental challenges exist not just globally, but also in their own backyard,” Borgatti said.
Borgatti, a graduate of Phillips Andover and Ohio Wesleyan University, teaches environmental science and chemistry at The Governor’s Academy in Byfield, where she also coaches soccer, lacrosse and winter track. She lives in Newbury with her husband, Chris, and their three children.
The mission of the Nor’east Chapter of Trout Unlimited is “to protect, conserve and restore Massachusetts’ North Shore cold water fisheries and their watersheds.”
Tickets to the banquet Saturday — $40 in advance or $50 at the door — can be purchased at www.tunoreast.org. The banquet is the group’s annual fundraiser and helps to support local projects that align with the group’s goals.
