NEWBURYPORT — Storm Surge will host Robert Young, director of the Program for the Study of Developed Shorelines at Western Carolina University, in a Zoom presentation Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.
Young will speak at the group's monthly meeting and give a short presentation about the retreat plan for North Topsail Island, a barrier island near Wilmington, North Carolina.
After his presentation, Young will take questions about barrier islands, FEMA, and retreat plans for coastal areas affected by higher sea levels and storm intensity. To request a copy of the North Topsail Island plan, email stormsurge9@gmail.com.
Young is a licensed professional geologist in North Carolina, South Carolina and Florida, as well as a professor of coastal geology at Western Carolina University.
The Zoom link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84570394837?pwd=b2hnRC9uMHZmN24xOWhWL2FnMmI2UT09.
