NEWBURYPORT – “Scout Me In,” a program to inform local young people about Scouting, is scheduled for Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Bartlett Mall at the corner of Greenleaf and Pond streets.
Boys and girls are welcome to attend. The Scouts involved Saturday will include:
Pack 21, for boys and girls ages 5 to 10½. The pack meets regularly at Old South Presbyterian Church, 29 Federal St., Newburyport. Email contact is daninscouting@gmail.com.
Troop 21, for boys and girls ages 11 to 18 (grades 6-12) meets at Immaculate Conception Church, 42 Green St., Newburyport. Email contact: nbptroop21@gmail.com.
Troop 251, for boys ages 11 to 18 (grades 6-12) meets at The Salvation Army, 40 Water St., Newburyport. Email contact: jdhyer@gmail.com.
Troop 219, for girls ages 11 to 18 (grades 6-12) meets at Old South Presbyterian Church. Email contact: nbpttroop219@gmail.com.
Venture Crew 345, co-ed activity for ages 14 to 20 (11th grade through college) meets at Lone Tree Scout Reservation, Kingston, N.H. Email contact: Ltsfcrew345@gmail.com.
