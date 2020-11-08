NEWBURYPORT – With the help of area businesses that worked to round up scare lumber and ash logs, and a team of volunteers, a local Boy Scout replaced a rudimentary bridge over wetlands in the Upper Little River Watershed last month to complete his Eagle Scout project.
The Scout, Mitchell Gorski of Troop 251, received permission from the Newburyport Conservation Commission to build the bridge through a bog.
The commission, headed by Joe Teixeira and advised by Julia Godtfredsen, the conservation administrator, offered to pay for all the materials that would be needed.
A worldwide lumber shortage caused by the pandemic was the next hurdle for Gorski and his plans.
The staff at Home Depot in Danvers scrambled to assemble the necessary pressure-treated planks and made sure the load was delivered on time.
Dan Wildes of the Mount Wood Firewood Company in Rowley selected and cut ash logs to be used as risers to keep the planks out of the mud.
Gorski then assembled a team of volunteers on Oct. 24, 25, and 31, and they constructed the bog bridge.
Following proper COVID safety protocols, they hauled 37 12-foot planks and scores of the 2- to- 3-foot-long ash logs a third of a mile into the middle of the forest.
Because of the extended drought, the wetlands were dry, making the work go smoothly and reducing damage to the sensitive habitat. Normally, the water level would be at least 6 inches or more deep.
The Parker River Clean Water Association created the Little River Trail System to help educate visitors about this diverse local habitat, which features vernal pools, wetlands and new-growth forest, and the important role these areas play in flood mitigation, water conservation and wildlife preservation.
For more information and maps of the Little River Trail system, go to www.littlerivertrailsystem.com.
For more about the Parker River Clean Water Association: www.parker-river.org.
