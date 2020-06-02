AMESBURY – With the need growing for help at Our Neighbors' Table, Boy Scout Troop 4 in Amesbury will be holding a returnable bottle and can drive this Saturday June 6, in the upper Millyard off of Friend Street to help support the organization. All the proceeds from the collected bottles and cans will be given to the nonprofit organization, which provides food to thousands of people in the region each year.
During the year, the Scouts help collect food thru a program called "Scouting for Food" bringing in thousands of pounds of food to help fill the shelves during the holiday seasons. Troop 4, in these trying times, decided to step up and donate the money that is usually used for the Scouts to attend summer camp and train their youth leaders, events that have been cancelled this year.
The Scouts will be in the parking lot from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday. People who want to donate only need to pull up to the location, open up the car and Scouts will unload the bottles and cans from the vehicle. Scouts will be wearing masks and social distancing as well. Only returnable bottles and cans will be accepted.
