NEWBURYPORT — The Screening Room and the Newburyport Documentary Film Festival will host a virtual screening of the documentary “Welcome to Commie High” on March 4 at 7 p.m.
Profiling an experiment in public education — Community High School in Ann Arbor, Michigan — the film follows the school’s humanist, anti-establishment origins in the early 1970s through its survival into the 1990s, when sudden demand for this alternative school led to a phenomenon of lines, camping and lottery systems.
Today, Community High School is one of the few remaining public schools from the country’s “free school” movement, according to a press release.
Documentarian Ken Burns said, “This is terrific — I loved every second of it. It was funny and moving and topical and interesting.”
Following the virtual screening, the presenters will host a Zoom question-and-answer session with the film director, editor and current dean of Community High School.
Joining them for a local perspective will be Jonnie Lyn Evans, director of River Valley Charter School in Newburyport, a regional, public Montessori school serving students from Amesbury, Groveland, Merrimac, Newbury, Newburyport, Rowley, Salisbury and West Newbury.
To mark this age when the pandemic has forced remote learning, the Documentary Film Festival and The Screening Room hope to join with local schools and offer discounted pricing and study guides.
To preview the film, click on https://vimeo.com/330877843.
To purchase a ticket or learn more information: https://watch.eventive.org/newburyport/play/ 6029577759935a004c740760.
The Documentary Film Festival is scheduled for Sept. 19-21. Anyone interested can follow the festival on Facebook, Twitter at @nbptfilmfest and Instagram at #newburyportdocumentaryfilmfestival.
