NEWBURYPORT — Plenty of everyone's best friends will fill the silver screen when The Screening Room presents the 2023 New York Dog Film Festival on Saturday, Feb. 4 and Sunday, Feb. 5.
The family owned independent cinema presented the fifth-annual New York Cat Film Festival earlier this month and co-owner Rebecca Fundis said the event went so well that she is throwing the canine community a bone with the New York Dog Film Festival next month.
"The Cat Film Festival was great. We had about 200 people come and we sold out the two screenings. It was just a lovely, fun event and we had everyone from kids to seniors coming," she said.
The State Street cinema also donated a portion of the proceeds from the Cat Film Festival to the Merrimack River Feline Rescue Society and Fundis said she will be doing the same for the Dog Film Festival, which will see a portion of the proceeds going to Amesbury's licensed, foster-based dog rescue, Rescue Inc.
Rescue Inc., founder and director Heidi Murphy said her nonprofit organization aids locally displaced dogs but primarily imports dogs from southern states where they have greater need for assistance and potential relocation.
"There's a lack of community provided resources for dogs in need in many communities down there," she said.
The 2023 New York Dog Film Festival has been billed as the most competitive yet with 64 submissions of films from all over the world, including from Australia, China, France, Germany, India, Israel, Italy, Mexico, Switzerland and Turkey, among others.
Film descriptions can be found on The Screening Room's website at: www.newburyportmovies.com/ny-dog-film-festival/.
The film festival is unrated and suitable for people of all ages, with a running time of 1 hour and 48 minutes.
Rescue Inc., has been a licensed rescue since late 2019 and just opened its isolation facility at the Trades Mill last month.
Murphy said she was looking forward to attending both Dog Film Festival screenings to talk about her work during next month's festival.
"We are incredibly grateful to be included in a community event where we can help spread the work about rescue," she said.
Tickets for the Saturday screening can be found at: www.eventbrite.com/e/ny-dog-film-festival-saturday-february-4-tickets-518025747957.
Sunday screening tickets can be had at: www.eventbrite.com/e/ny-dog-film-festival-sunday-february-5-tickets-518029118037.
Nominees for the 95th Academy Awards were announced Tuesday morning and The Screening Room is currently showing "The Whale" featuring Best Actor nominee Brendan Frazier, while Best Picture nominee "Women Talking" will begin on Friday, Jan. 27.
"We just did a classic, Bernardo Bertolucci's 'The Conformist' last weekend and we had a really good turnout. So we're hoping to do more classics too and these little, mini festivals whenever they come through," Fundis said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.